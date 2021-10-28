Raymond James Boosts Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$45.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.26.

NYSE:TECK traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.74. 284,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,999,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.76 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $29.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after buying an additional 152,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,832,000 after buying an additional 723,088 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 928,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after acquiring an additional 39,119 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 63,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

