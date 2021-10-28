Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Up 125,785.7% in October

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 881,200 shares, a growth of 125,785.7% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 645,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS REEMF opened at $1.68 on Thursday. Rare Element Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.34 million, a PE ratio of -42.00 and a beta of -0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81.

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of rare-earth element deposits and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Bear Lodge project. The company was founded by Mark Thomas Brown on June 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

