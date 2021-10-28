Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.76

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.76 and last traded at $33.72, with a volume of 4150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ranpak in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ranpak in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $926,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve A. Kovach sold 9,640 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $308,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,640 shares of company stock worth $2,189,480. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PACK. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 363.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 36.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 33.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ranpak (NYSE:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

