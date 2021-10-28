Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%.

NASDAQ:RNDB opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $123.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.85. Randolph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Get Randolph Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Randolph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randolph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.