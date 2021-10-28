Randolph Bancorp, Inc. Plans Not Available Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:RNDB)

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) declared a Not Available dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th.

Randolph Bancorp has a payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

RNDB stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Randolph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $26.64. The stock has a market cap of $123.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average is $20.99.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 27.35%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Randolph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Randolph Bancorp

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

