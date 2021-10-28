Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Up 13% After Analyst Upgrade

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) shares shot up 13% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $18.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Ramaco Resources traded as high as $16.12 and last traded at $16.12. 3,243 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 192,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,688 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,604 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 64.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.43 million, a PE ratio of 132.82 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $76.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.54 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.