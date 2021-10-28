Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RLYB. Cowen began coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a C$40.00 price target for the company.

RLYB opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.72. Rallybio has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $25.78.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.31) by $1.51. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rallybio will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rallybio Company Profile

