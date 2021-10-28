RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in RadNet were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the second quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 51.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 1,026.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 26.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RadNet alerts:

In other RadNet news, Director David L. Swartz bought 4,519 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.47 per share, with a total value of $151,250.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $999,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RDNT opened at $30.09 on Thursday. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 65.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.26.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. RadNet had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.