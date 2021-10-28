Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Sold by Makaira Partners LLC

Makaira Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,980,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049,491 shares during the quarter. Qurate Retail comprises 7.7% of Makaira Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Makaira Partners LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $39,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,846,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,838,000 after buying an additional 359,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,994,000 after purchasing an additional 883,225 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,458,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,100 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,158,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,429,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 5,981,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Shares of Qurate Retail stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 30,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,995. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.89.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qurate Retail news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.