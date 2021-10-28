Quidel (QDEL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Quidel to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.42). Quidel had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 48.96%. The business had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.29 million. On average, analysts expect Quidel to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $132.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.87. Quidel has a 12-month low of $103.31 and a 12-month high of $288.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quidel stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Quidel worth $15,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

