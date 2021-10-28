Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Short Interest Down 80.5% in October

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 80.5% from the September 30th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QH. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Quhuo by 56.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Quhuo in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Quhuo in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Quhuo by 149.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 29,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QH opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $115.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of -0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average is $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Quhuo has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $10.48.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $153.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.76 million. Quhuo had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quhuo will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quhuo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

