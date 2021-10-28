Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Trims Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Graham were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Graham by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Graham during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Graham by 1,260.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $583.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.15. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $376.20 and a 52 week high of $685.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $599.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $630.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.92 by ($0.92). Graham had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $801.15 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

