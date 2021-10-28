Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 1,364 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in CBIZ by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,867,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,979,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CBIZ by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,650,000 after purchasing an additional 37,026 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CBIZ by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,566,000 after purchasing an additional 33,606 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CBIZ by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 253,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 149,911 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in CBIZ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,822,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $35.57 on Thursday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $36.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.68.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $278.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

In related news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $71,043.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $338,786.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

