Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 11,044 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 60.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,044 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 26,559 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,493,000 after buying an additional 422,588 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,313,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,536,000 after purchasing an additional 154,752 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 69,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Anthony Webster sold 66,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $2,340,803.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herve Fages sold 8,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $296,132.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,972 shares of company stock valued at $3,100,646 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

Shares of AQUA opened at $40.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.63. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 87.87 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $369.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

