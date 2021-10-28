Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Reduces Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 66.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 27,217 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 152,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.88 on Thursday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a current ratio of 7.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.65.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 121.90% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $75.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.72 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.81 per share, for a total transaction of $79,050.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,400.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 25,059 shares of company stock valued at $397,836 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

