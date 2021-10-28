Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,529 Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $2,317,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,920 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,396. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $104.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.65. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.