Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. 47.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Creek Investment alerts:

NASDAQ JCIC opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Creek Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Creek Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.