Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $219,000 Investment in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,190 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTB. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 35,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 28,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NTB opened at $37.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.86. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $41.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.85.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $123.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 30.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

