Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFLT. KeyCorp began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $40.40 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.49.

CFLT stock opened at $63.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.55. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $74.25.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.48 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

