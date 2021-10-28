Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Shares in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTUS. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Natus Medical by 2,517.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 952,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,200,000 after acquiring an additional 916,292 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Natus Medical by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 722,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,499,000 after acquiring an additional 463,198 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Natus Medical by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 619,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,096,000 after acquiring an additional 272,830 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Natus Medical by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,248,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,428,000 after acquiring an additional 252,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Natus Medical by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,771,000 after acquiring an additional 159,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

NTUS opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.20. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.33 million, a P/E ratio of 616.40 and a beta of 0.52.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $115.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.10 million. Research analysts expect that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

