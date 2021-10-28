Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Discover Financial Services in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.09. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.21 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.59.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $115.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $61.60 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.10.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 939.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,727,648. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

