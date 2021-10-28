Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Boyd Gaming Co. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $67.21 on Thursday. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $30.30 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYD. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 240.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 26,009 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at $436,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at $444,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,086,000 after buying an additional 9,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $1,726,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

