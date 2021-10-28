Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Constellation Brands, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Constellation Brands in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will earn $2.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.11. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $9.98 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. HSBC raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

STZ opened at $214.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.63.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,360,000 after acquiring an additional 34,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,012,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,076,000 after purchasing an additional 112,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,892,000 after purchasing an additional 51,990 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,926,000 after purchasing an additional 50,146 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,662,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,955,000 after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

