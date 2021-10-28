Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Waste Management, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Waste Management in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WM. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.89.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $156.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $164.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.44 and its 200 day moving average is $145.10. The company has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 77,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in Waste Management by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $88,733.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,518 shares of company stock worth $9,086,036. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

