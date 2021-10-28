Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Issued By Wedbush

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASO. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.36.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $43.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.87. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $811,456,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $201,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,657,515 shares of company stock valued at $811,991,119 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth $41,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 27.5% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.