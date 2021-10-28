Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Cut by William Blair

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American International Group in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on American International Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.15.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $58.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.12. American International Group has a 52-week low of $29.71 and a 52-week high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

