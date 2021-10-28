Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 24th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$26.75 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.63.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$20.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.51. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$18.37 and a 52-week high of C$32.48.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$170.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$174.40 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is currently -80.72%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

