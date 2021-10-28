Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issued By Piper Sandler

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Funko in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Funko’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Funko alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FNKO. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Funko presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.72.

FNKO opened at $16.10 on Thursday. Funko has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $812.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.40.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.77 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Funko during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Funko by 763.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Funko in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Funko by 93.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Funko by 144.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 303,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $6,212,506.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $1,198,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 476,508 shares of company stock worth $9,640,969 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.