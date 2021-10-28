Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Increased by Analyst

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now anticipates that the software giant will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.13. William Blair also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.58 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.66.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $324.45 on Thursday. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $199.62 and a twelve month high of $326.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Yale University acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

