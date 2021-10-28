Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Microsoft Co. Boosted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Microsoft in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the software giant will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.15. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.45 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Griffin Securities increased their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.66.

Shares of MSFT opened at $324.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $199.62 and a 1 year high of $326.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $906,528,000 after buying an additional 38,723 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.8% in the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,575,000 after buying an additional 58,323 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 47,678 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 425,918 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $100,419,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

