Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Oasis Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now forecasts that the company will earn $5.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.64. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $22.41 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OAS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.81.

Shares of NASDAQ OAS opened at $116.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.97 and its 200-day moving average is $88.91. Oasis Petroleum has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $393.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.33 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $58,904,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,034,000 after purchasing an additional 983,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5,307.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,228,000 after purchasing an additional 695,287 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,863,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 4,466.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 432,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,505,000 after purchasing an additional 423,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

