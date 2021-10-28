Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Cut by Piper Sandler

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report released on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 35.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

AUB opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.37. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.8% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

