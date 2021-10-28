Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Trading 0.5% Lower This Week (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 28th. Over the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and $183.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for $10.93 or 0.00017758 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001736 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00069590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00070089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00094648 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,369.14 or 0.99671802 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,163.70 or 0.06762409 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002538 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

