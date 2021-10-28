Putnam Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,078,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,802 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Qualtrics International worth $41,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 9.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 16.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 39,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $99,000. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $83,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $236,800. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XM shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

Shares of XM opened at $45.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.34. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $57.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.95.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.18 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

