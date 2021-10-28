Putnam Investments LLC Makes New $25.54 Million Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 845,907 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $25,538,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of HP at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 800.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.10. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

