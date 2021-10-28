Putnam Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,472 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.28% of Eastman Chemical worth $44,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3,631.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 390,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,570,000 after purchasing an additional 379,858 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 251.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 454,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,064,000 after purchasing an additional 325,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,386,000 after purchasing an additional 322,315 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 37.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,167,000 after purchasing an additional 305,170 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,041,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,872,845,000 after purchasing an additional 238,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMN. TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.74.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $105.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.33. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $78.88 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.