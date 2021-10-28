Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 99,133 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 94.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 99,133 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $19,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 44.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,132,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,596,000 after acquiring an additional 73,726 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 580,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,371,000 after acquiring an additional 136,289 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 53,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMR opened at $96.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $63.65 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.