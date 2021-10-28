Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 88,333 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 54.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,333 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Marriott International worth $34,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth $40,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Marriott International by 200.0% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth $46,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MAR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.07.

MAR opened at $159.80 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.92 and a twelve month high of $161.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.76 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 11,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.06, for a total transaction of $1,763,946.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,670 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

