Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 26,266 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 846,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,266 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $22,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 191.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Liberty Global by 3,013.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Liberty Global by 616.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $1,244,870.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on LBTYA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.30 to $36.40 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $28.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $30.58. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 79.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

