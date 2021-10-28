Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 221,435 Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,304,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,435 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $29,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $22,469,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,984,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,772,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,676,000 after purchasing an additional 61,750 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

VNET stock opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.20. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $44.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.49.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $231.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.01 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. HSBC started coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.70.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

