Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Purple Innovation Inc. designs and manufactures products which include mattresses, pillows and cushions, using its patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer(R). The Company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners and third party online retailers. Purple Innovation Inc., formerly known as Global Partner Acquisition Corp., is based in Alpine, Utah. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PRPL. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.27.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.31. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $41.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.20.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 14.9% during the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,991,000 after buying an additional 2,015,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 24.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,835,000 after buying an additional 664,445 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 22.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,634,000 after buying an additional 527,447 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,119,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,969,000 after purchasing an additional 374,708 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,810,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,818,000 after purchasing an additional 569,052 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

