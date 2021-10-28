Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Receives $34.10 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.10.

PRPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Purple Innovation by 64.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the first quarter worth about $972,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the first quarter worth about $380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Purple Innovation by 35.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,421,000 after acquiring an additional 127,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Purple Innovation by 119.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,038,000 after acquiring an additional 395,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $18.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 217.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

