PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 733 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 2,498 shares.The stock last traded at $47.80 and had previously closed at $47.85.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRTC. SVB Leerink increased their target price on PureTech Health from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PureTech Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PureTech Health from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,390.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.