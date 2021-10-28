Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €102.50 ($120.59) price objective on Puma in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Warburg Research set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €114.37 ($134.55).

Puma stock opened at €106.15 ($124.88) on Wednesday. Puma has a twelve month low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a twelve month high of €109.70 ($129.06). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €102.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is €97.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.77.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

