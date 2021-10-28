PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,142,671 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.83% of PulteGroup worth $116,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 11,366 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,688,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,797,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,170,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,982,000 after acquiring an additional 34,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 59.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 435,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,747,000 after acquiring an additional 161,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PHM opened at $48.75 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.42.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

PHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

