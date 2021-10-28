Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 24,653 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,653 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.16% of Ventas worth $34,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 20,864 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ventas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,853,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,417,617,000 after acquiring an additional 597,788 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.94.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $54.92 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.83 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.94 million. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 54.22%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

