Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 885,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,471 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $29,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 69,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 698,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,169,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

PEAK stock opened at $35.66 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average of $34.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 73.17%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

