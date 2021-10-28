Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 1,730 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $22,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,872,000 after purchasing an additional 59,735 shares during the period. Union Heritage Capital LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Union Heritage Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $557,951,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 351.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Finally, Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $615.63.

In other news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total transaction of $12,102,268.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total value of $16,211,747.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at $27,474,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,586 shares of company stock valued at $48,393,846. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $650.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $603.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $573.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $669.09. The firm has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.91. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

