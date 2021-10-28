Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 233,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,123 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Prudential Financial worth $23,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 29.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $111.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.31. The stock has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.39 and a 1 year high of $114.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.92.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

