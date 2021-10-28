Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $30.99 Million Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,369 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,867 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Twitter worth $30,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWTR. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 174.0% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $1,260,821.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $933,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,662 shares of company stock valued at $7,495,534. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.37.

Shares of TWTR opened at $54.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 116.62 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average of $63.39. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $38.93 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

